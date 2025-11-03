Concerned resident’s tip helps police arrest suspected drug dealer

PRENTISS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tips from a concerned resident helped lead law enforcement to a suspected drug dealer.

A Prentiss County Deputy and an Agent with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit began an investigation after receiving a tip about suspected drug activity on County Road 1231 in Prentiss County.

That investigation led them to identify Justin Lamar Williams of Corinth as a suspect.

Williams was arrested and charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone, enhanced by a firearm.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

