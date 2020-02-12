Concerns about water levels remain at Oktibbeha County lake

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Water in the Oktibbeha County Lake has dropped about a foot but concern is still rising.

With more rain in the forecast Wednesday, emergency management said an upgrade to a warning status was possible.

As the water made its way through creeks and streams and into the lake, the concern was that the lake level will rise.

People living in the area were encouraged to have an evacuation plan.

A shelter remains open at the First Baptist Church Outreach Center in Starkville.