Conditions drying out into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Once the front moves to the SE, conditions are going to become less humid for NE Mississippi. Temperatures are staying average in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms began starting up around 4PM. The line of rain will continue moving South ahead of the cold front through the rest of the evening. Storms look to continue even after sunset. Temperatures tonight fall into the lower 70s, holding onto the humidity.

THURSDAY: The front will pass and continue moving off to the South and East. While this is a cold front, temperatures changes will not be occurring. High temperatures will be maintaining in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This time, the front will be helping to clear and calm conditions. Humidity levels will fall, allowing a nice feel to the end of the week. Overnight temperatures will see the drop, heading towards the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy coverage continues from overnight Thursday. Temperatures will stay on average, back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. For high school football fans, this will be the best week so far to head to a game. No triple digit temperatures or wash out games this week. Feeling much nicer to cheer on your team! Overnight lows continue in the middle 60s.