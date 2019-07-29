Conference gives women business advice, ways to expand agri-ventures

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of women looked to expand their agriculture businesses at a conference this week in Northeast Mississippi.

Lula Cole and Diane Hall are about to start a timber and goat farming venture, but before they launch their new venture, they wanted some sound business advice.

“We’re business owners in Alabama, but we want a backup plan,” said Hall.

That’s why the business partners joined hundreds of others at the “Women in Agriculture ” Conference. The theme was “Sustaining the World”

The conference was hosted by the Alcorn State University Extension Program, along with the Minority Farmers Alliance. There were keynote speakers, and break out sessions, covering topics such as basics of goat production, forestry practices for small farmers and tax planning and record-keeping”

Cole hoped the conference would allow her to hear from experts on a variety of topics, and make contacts with other farmers.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity because a lot of people don’t even know these conferences are happening, so they can gain knowledge and network with people already doing what they want to do,” said Cole.

Jenniffer Clay is with the Natural Resource Conservation Service with the USDA.

She shared the importance of effective marketing.

She said more women have gotten into the broad field of agriculture as a business enterprise.

“So we see more women all the time, coming in for technical advice, not just applying for the programs, but technical advice on how to address issues having on farms, as far as erosion, watering facilities or fencing,” said Clay.

The Women in Agriculture Conference wraps up Tuesday at the BancorpSouth Conference Center.

Participants also toured the Jones Farm in Okolona, which has helped pioneer conservation measures in farming.