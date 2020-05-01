Legislation connecting furloughed National Guard members with agriculture producers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi congressman has helped get legislation passed that connected furloughed or unemployed members of the National Guard with ag producers statewide.

“Farm Corps” was established to provide a workforce of National Guard and Reserve members to jobs in agriculture.

The MSU Extension Service posted job openings on the “Farm Corps” website. Agriculture producers were in need of labor that is typically available through the H-2A visa program, which has been impacted by travel restrictions.

Congressman Trent Kelly spearheaded the initiative and said the need was urgent.

“Our armed services, National Guard and also our farmers, who both support this nation and our food chain supply is so important, so we got both of those together. A lot of guardsmen are furloughed, this gives them an opportunity to go to work for farmers who need help, maintaining equipment, getting crops in the ground, it’s that time of year so it really works and H-2A labor source is not there because of coronavirus,” said Cong. Kelly.

Detailed job postings can be found on the MSU Extension Service Farm Corps website or Facebook page.