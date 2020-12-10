Congress approved money to renovate the federal courthouse in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Congress approves money to renovate the federal courthouse in Aberdeen.

24.3 million dollars will be used to replace the HVAC system, make upgrades to safety, and remove mold and lead-based paint.

The project will begin next year and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The Thomas G. Abernethy Courthouse was closed in 2017 because of mold.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with Congressman Trent Kelly made the recent announcement.

The three-story building was built in 1973 and did house the U.S. District Court, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the GSA.