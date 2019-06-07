Constable Willie ‘Hoot’ West honored through Fallen Officer Fund

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known constable received a big honor Friday after he recently passed away.

Friday, Willie “Hoot” West’s family was handed a $1,500 check in Hoot’s honor.

- Advertisement -

It’s a part of the Fallen Officer Fund and it’s made possible through the FBI National Academy, partnered with Verizon.

Hoot passed away from injuries in a car accident in Lowndes County last month.

His daughter Debra Edmondson said Hoot would be so proud.

“It’s really an honor for daddy to be recognized like this. The outpouring from everybody has just been amazing. Daddy would just be so proud. He just would have been so proud to be honored like this,” said Edmondson.

Hoot was first elected District One constable back in 1967. He served that district for 52 years and was going to retire at the end of his term.