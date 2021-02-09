SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Work will soon begin on a project that will put lights in the median of Highway 145 in Saltillo.

Sixty-three light poles with two lights on each side will be placed in the median. The light poles are forty feet high and single lights will be placed at the on and off-ramps on Highway 45 to 145.

It’s part of an ongoing project to improve the 45 corridors through Saltillo, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area.

Tombigbee Electric is in charge of construction and Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith says the project will have a positive impact on the city.

“Saltillo is a special place, we have our problems as everybody else does, but we, if we can bring in more traffic, it will invite more businesses, and for Tombigbee, it will be more customers for them, it will mean more sales tax dollars for us which is always a good thing,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Smith says construction should start soon. Also, a new digital sign was recently installed for Saltillo City Park.