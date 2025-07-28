Constructor dies after falling from a roof on MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A contractor working on a building at Mississippi University for Women has died.

It appears the worker fell from the roof or a piece of equipment being lifted to the roof of Painter Hall.

In a statement, MUW confirmed an incident happened at about 11:15 am on Monday, July 28.

The worker was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle for treatment.

Law enforcement did give the ambulance an escort to the hospital.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant is attempting to contact the family of the worker.

Roof work is being completed on Painter Hall before students return for the fall semester.

