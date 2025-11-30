Continued rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to be a week of rain and cool to chilly temperatures. All of the warm and protection needed.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain chances continue to move into the Deep South through the rest of the evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: The chance for showers will maintain into Sunday, looking to dry some by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Low temps will drop into the low to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The week will start with chilly temperatures and a continued chance for showers, possibly a few thunderstorms. There are several local Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, continue to checking in to see if they get cancelled. Temperatures will return to the middle to upper 50s by the second half of the week, with potential for the next round of rain. Might need a rain jacket if you are heading to Wassail Fest on December 5th.