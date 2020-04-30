Controversy at the Capitol: Miss. House of Representatives returning to Jackson

Controversy at the State Capitol after some state leaders have disagreed that Governor Reeves was in charge of distributing 1.25 billion from the CARES Act.

The Mississippi House of Representatives will be back in session Friday at 1 p.m.

House Representative Kabir Kareem said the speaker of the house called expressing urgency for representatives to get back to Jackson.

Kareem said there’s confusion regarding the CARES Act and state leaders have been at odds over who was in charge of the funds.

The local representative said it’s a battle between a piece of legislation that came out while the house wasn’t in session and constitutional responsibilities.

“The legislature has a constitutional responsibility to allocate the funds. So again, there’s going to some wrangling and it’s going to be interesting to see how this all unfolds,” explained Kareem.

Representative Kareem said until he’s seen a piece of legislation, he could not comment which side he’s on.