Conversation with a victim leads to an arrest in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A language barrier could have been a roadblock to justice.

However, bilingual police officers in Starkville were able to talk with the victim, which later led to an arrest.

The reported domestic dispute happened around 7:30 p.m., on December 21, at the University Hills Mobile Home Park in Starkville.

When officers responded to a 911 call, they found a female victim with knife cuts and other physical injuries.

