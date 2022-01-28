Convicted sex offender arrested in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender is arrested in Lee County for sex crimes involving a child.
Sammie Lee Crumble of Shannon was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.
Crumble is charged with Sexual Battery.
The investigation began in October when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a sexual assault on a minor.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Crumble reportedly committed sexual offenses on a minor on several occasions.
They also received word that he might be trying to flee the country.
Crumble is on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry due to a conviction of second-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.
Crumble is in the Lee County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
There is also a warrant out for his arrest in Webster County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.