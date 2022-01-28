Convicted sex offender arrested in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender is arrested in Lee County for sex crimes involving a child.

Sammie Lee Crumble of Shannon was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

Crumble is charged with Sexual Battery.

The investigation began in October when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a sexual assault on a minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Crumble reportedly committed sexual offenses on a minor on several occasions.

They also received word that he might be trying to flee the country.

Crumble is on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry due to a conviction of second-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

Crumble is in the Lee County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

There is also a warrant out for his arrest in Webster County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.