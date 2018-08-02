Convocation Provides Inspiration, Encouragement For Teachers & Administrators

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers and administrators in the Lee County School District are preparing for the start of the new school year.

More than 800 district personnel attended the annual convocation at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. It was a time of encouragement, information and team building.

The Orchard’s pastor, Bryan Collier was guest speaker. He reminded teachers of the impact they can have on the lives of young people and to never forget the responsibility and opportunities they are given.

Educators say the convocation helps everyone start the new year on a positive note.

“Hopefully we will start school back and everyone will be in a great mood, excited and ready to go and just anxious to see the children when they come back in a couple of days,” said Lee County Supt. Jimmy Weeks.

“I always look forward to seeing the kids, I really take to heart ministry God has called me to, and that’s to reach out to young people, and so I love to see the kids, catch up with them on their summer, talk to them about Jesus,” said Mooreville Soccer Coach Baden Honeycutt.

Students return to Lee County Schools on Monday. There are 7,000 students throughout the 14 campuses in the district.