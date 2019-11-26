Cooking as a First Language takes its class to Talbot House

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A unique cooking class that shares different cultures through food holds a session for women who are part of a sober living facility.

On a recent evening, the kitchen at the Talbot House was full of people, activity, and the aroma of Indian food.

“We are doing something called “Cooking As A First Language Cares,” said Lauren McElwain, who started Cooking As A First Language, as a way to help bridge culture gaps, through food.

Each month, a guest chef prepares a meal from a particular country or culture.

For this class, McElwain wanted to do something special for residents of the Talbot House, a sober living home for women who have finished a treatment program for substance abuse.

“Our mission is always to break down barriers between people and build up community around food. Because we can all agree that food is good, coming into the Talbot House I hope we can build community and make new friends,” said McElwain.

As Sunita Prasad demonstrated how to make Indian shrimp curry, new friendships were being formed in the kitchen and around the dinner table.

“It’s an honor for me, I am happy to meet so many ladies for the first time, they are so sweet, they are working hard to make their life beautiful,” said Prasad.

“I don’t know if you’re getting any footage of what’s going on behind me, but what you see back there is unity, togetherness, you see these women supporting each other and having a good time and there’s no alcohol or drugs anywhere around here, and that’s what is so important, they’re learning how to have a good time and bond with each other,” said Becky Weatherford, who founded Talbot House.

And they are learning how to cook an authentic Indian meal, they can share with friends and family on the road to continued recovery.