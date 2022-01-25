Cool and dry weather ahead through the forecast period

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Calm weather will continue through the end of the forecast period, with temperatures at or below seasonal averages.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low-20s. North wind around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler. Afternoon highs in the mid-40s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The remainder of the forecast period will feature continued dry weather, with only a minimal chance of rain by Tuesday. The second half of next week could be more active with showers and thunderstorms possible. Check in for additional updates!