Cool, Calm, and Comfortable

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The beginning of the new month is looking and feeling quite nice! Temperatures are maintaining in the low to middle 70s for a few days. Sun is staying in the forecast through the middle of the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: After a day of clear sky conditions, temperatures tonight will be cooling off quickly. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 40s. The sky is expected to stay clear to mostly clear overnight and into tomorrow.

TUES/WED: High temperatures are going to keep in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday look great, with more days of little cloud coverage and lots of sun! Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle and upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloud coverage will slowly work back into northern Mississippi. High temperatures will warm slightly into the middle 70s. With heavier cloud coverage by the evening, temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 50s Thursday night.