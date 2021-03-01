Cool & damp Tuesday, brighter skies Wednesday

SUMMARY: Clouds and rain showers will continue through Tuesday with yet another storm system moving through the region. Look for brighter skies to develop Wednesday and carryover into Thursday. A few more showers are possible on Friday. No strong or severe weather is likely for at least the next 7-10 days.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a continuing chance of showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds NNE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. Areas of rain showers during the day continuing into the evening hours. Highs from the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NNE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some clearing possible late. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

