Cool and Dry Groundhog Day

TODAY: We’ll have a few clouds today as well as some sun. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds at 5-10 mph with gusts around 15 mph. Partly cloudy and cold overnight, with lows in the 20s.

WEEKEND: We stay dry through the day on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain starts to move in overnight, but most of the rain holds off until Sunday morning. Highs Sunday in the upper 50s, with rain ending by the late afternoon.

MONDAY: Back to dry and partly cloudy weather to kick off the work week, with afternoon temps in the 50s.

TUE/WED: Our second rain chance over the next 7 days starts Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday in the 60s, with increasing cloud cover through the day. Rain starts in the late afternoon or early evening and continues through the night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop on Wednesday, and we will be down into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.