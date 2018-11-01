Cool Friday, Nice Saturday

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the 40s. A few lingering showers are possible but most spots remain dry.

FRIDAY: We’ll have a mostly cloudy start to the day with a few more breaks developing as the day wears on. There is the chance of an afternoon shower or two but the odds of rain are just 20%. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows down to around 40.

SATURDAY: The region will be influenced by high pressure and that means more sunshine and warmer highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weather looks great for college football in Oxford and in Starkville.

SUNDAY: We are going to introduce the chance of a few afternoon showers. Highs stay in the upper 60s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. when standard time returns.

NEXT WEEK: Some showers and storms remain possible Monday into Tuesday. There are signs that some strong storms could develop somewhere in the region during this time. Details are hard to pinpoint at this time so be sure to stay tuned for updates going forward.

