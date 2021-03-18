Cool Friday, Nice Weekend

SUMMARY: Widespread clouds will hang around for the end of the work week as a big area of low pressure continues to swirl around the region. Look for much more sunshine during the weekend. The next chance of rain and storms will come Tuesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds NW 10-15 with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds with sunshine developing during the day. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

