Cool and sunny this week, staying dry for now

Aside from a few clouds on Monday, the next several days will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Another round of showers is possible Friday night into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will exit by midnight, leaving us mostly clear for Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid 30s with a light northwesterly wind.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY-THURSDAY: Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for much of this week. Highs will be in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday and back into the 60s for the second half of the week. We’ll remain chilly each night with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest on Monday but will subside through the week.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Clouds will return to the area for Friday and the weekend as our next weather system approaches. Most of the day Friday looks to remain dry, but showers are possible by the evening. We’ll likely see more showers on Saturday which could even last into early Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for Friday and Saturday, but we’ll be in for another cool down by Sunday with temperatures dipping back into the 50s. Overnight lows will remain near 40.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter