Cool and Wet To Start The Week.

TODAY: A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highest rain chances today before 1 pm. Most of the rain will be along and south of the US-82 corridor. Highs around 80°, with mostly cloudy skies. North wind around 4-8 mph. A mostly dry night, with lows in the upper 60s.

TUE/WED: Highs in the mid to upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Rain will be hit or miss, so any meaningful rainfall will be scattered across the area. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THU/FRI: A few isolated showers and storms possible, but most spots stay dry. Highs around 90°. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Drier and warmer weather takes over. An isolated downpour can’t totally be ruled out Saturday, but we look to stay sunny and dry Sunday. Highs in the low 90s, with lows in the low 70s.