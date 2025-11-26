Cooler and drier

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After the early week rain, conditions are returning to Fall for Thanksgiving celebrations!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds are going to continue slowly clearing away, though many cleared by the afternoon. This will help allow temperatures tonight to be cooler, dropping into the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: It is going to be a sunny middle of the week! Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. A few passing clouds may be possible but not many. There will be an increased breeze throughout the day, with gusts up to 20MPH. With a much clearer sky, overnight lows will fall close to freezing.

THANKSGIVING: What a great day to gather and it will be feeling like Fall again! There will be a mostly clear sky and plenty of sun. Afternoon highs will be cool, in the low to middle 50s. Those overnight lows will be COLD again, falling close to or below freezing. Bundle up for early morning Black Friday shopping.