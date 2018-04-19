Cooler End To Work Week. Rain On Sunday.

TODAY: Cool and sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chilly overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A bit warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. We remain sunny. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: A great start to our weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, and high temperatures back in the 70s. Overnight lows Saturday night dip into the 50s.

SUNDAY: A weak surface low and associated upper level low push through the area Sunday, bringing widespread showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

MON/TUE/WED: As the upper level low stalls across Alabama to start next week, we remain cloudy to start the work week, with isolated to scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows in the low 50s.