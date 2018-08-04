Cooler, Stormier Weather is On The Way

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers will fade away during the evening for a clear and quiet night with lows in the low 70s. Look for winds out of the south ranging from 0 to 5 mph.

SUNDAY – TUESDAY: Pop-up isolated showers and storms will continue, mainly during the heating of the day. They will fade into the evening hours with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index values between 95 – 105. Look overnight lows in the low 70s. Look for light south winds 3-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY -NEXT WEEKEND: The ridge of high pressure influencing our weather will erode and shift to the west. That helps to bring in some northerly flow aloft in the atmosphere. This set-up has been familiar in recent weeks, bringing us more scattered to numerous showers and storms. High will also only rise into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

- Advertisement -

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat