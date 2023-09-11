“Cooler” temperatures coming soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer temperatures are starting off the week. A cold front is moving in from the NW, expected to bring in heavy cloud coverage and extra moisture. Humidity levels will be increasing too.

MONDAY NIGHT: Humidity is staying slightly lower tonight. Temperatures are going to be between the middle to upper 60s tonight/early tomorrow morning. Cloud coverage will be mostly light tonight, but it will be slowly filling in ahead of the front.

TUESDAY: The cold front is expected to move into northern Mississippi during the first half of the day. Sky conditions are going to become mostly cloudy and will be bringing in a slight chance for showers during the afternoon. With the chance for showers, temperatures are also expected to be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will be heading back into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Thanks to the cold front passing on Tuesday, temperatures are going to be slightly cooler for Wednesday. High temperatures are going to be reaching into the middle 80s. The sky will continue to be mostly cloudy with a light chance for a few scattered afternoon showers. Low temperatures will maintain in the middle 60s.