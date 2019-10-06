Shower and storm chances will increase as a cold front passes through the area on Monday. The middle of the week will be nice before another cold front brings more rain chances and cooler temperatures by Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll call it a 40% chance for an overnight shower or storm. A couple of storms could produce gusty Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Grab your rain boots as showers will continue through the morning hours of Monday. I think everyone will start to dry out a little bit by the afternoon, and some of us may even see a few peeks of sun by sunset. Highs will be in the 70s!

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Apart from a rouge shower or storm, most everyone should stay dry and sunny through the middle of the week. Highs will be near 80 for Tuesday before climbing back into the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: A second cold front will sweep through the area late Friday into Saturday, bringing another pretty good chance for showers and storms. I think the best chance for rain will be Friday evening into early Saturday morning, with most of Saturday being dry. Lows on Saturday morning will be around 50 with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

