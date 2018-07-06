Cooler, Wetter Weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, with temperatures climbing from the mid 70s into the upper 80s by the lunch hour. A few widely scattered showers and storms will begin to form in the afternoon, becoming more widespread through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the low 90s, with a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s. Northeast winds at 4-12 mph. As we head into the overnight hours. Showers and storms continue, and then start to fizzle out after midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

SAT/SUN/MON: Scattered to numerous showers and storms through the weekend and start of next week. Highs are likely to remain below 90° through the weekend, and perhaps through Monday. Most spots will get wet at some point over the three day period. Lingering showers and storms will be possible each night, with lows in the low 70s.

TUE/WED/THU: A more typical summer pattern, with highs in the low 90s, with perhaps a few mid 90s by Thursday. A few pop up showers and storms each afternoon, but rain coverage will be significantly lower than the weekend. Rain fizzles out each night, with lows in the low 70s.