Cooling Stations for the homeless in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- We are currently in the middle of one of the hottest weeks of the summer.

That’s why the city of Columbus is partnering with the Golden Triangle regional homeless coalition to provide a cooling station for the homeless.

Starting Thursday at 4 P.M., the city is opening its doors to the homeless community at the hut behind Probes park.

Food and sleeping cots will be provided throughout the weekend.

The station will be open until 8 A.M. Sunday.

“We know that the temperature is really hot. If it’s 90 degrees outside that means the heat index is more than that” says Director of Community Outreach in Columbus, Glenda Richardson. “So we don’t want any of our homeless citizens to be out in the heat.”

“People who want to reach out, we will be accepting requests for volunteers or even food, water, and cleaning supplies” says Vice President of the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition.

For information on how to volunteer or donate, go to the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition Facebook page.

The station will be practicing social distancing and mask wearing.