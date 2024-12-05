Corinth man is sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth man was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

An Alcorn jury found 39-year-old Robert Demos Walker, also known as Mossy, guilty of the fatal August 14th, 2022 shooting of Demetrius Atkins.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, Dec. 2, and concluded with the verdict and sentencing on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Walker was sentenced to life in prison in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The Corinth Police Department responded to and investigated the murder.

