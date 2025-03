Corinth man receives 25 years in prison for murder

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth man will spend the next three decades in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

26-year-old Noreyan Kaden Hill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He was ordered to spend 25 years in prison on the murder charge, along with 10 years on a weapons charge.

Hill already has a six-year drug sentence pending.

Spencer Ryan Thorne was shot to death in 2021 in Corinth and that led to Hill’s arrest.

