Corinth PD search for shooting suspect

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – In the afternoon hours of Sunday, Aug. 25, the Corinth Police Department responded to an active shooter incident at 601 North Parkway.

Corinth PD later reported the shooter left the area on foot.

The suspect is identified as Antonious Bean.

After speaking with witnesses, CPD determined this was an isolated incident.

One person was grazed by a bullet but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Bean is not in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377. If anyone sees Bean, call 911 immediately and do not approach.

