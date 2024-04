Corinth police search for suspect in stabbing investigation

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Corinth police are asking for help finding 32-year-old Dezmond Irons.

Officers were called to Magnolia Regional Health Center about a stabbing on Sunday.

Irons was pinned as a suspect in the investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi did not release any other details about the incident.

If you know where Irons is, call Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen or use the P3 Tips app.

