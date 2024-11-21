Corinth woman now faces First-Degree murder charges in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth woman is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in Booneville.

28-year-old Chyna Lea Damron was charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of 30-year-old Lee Winston Butler, Junior of Albany, Georgia.

Butler was found at a home on South Lake Street in Booneville November 19 after police were called to the scene for a person needing an ambulance.

Butler reportedly had a stab wound to the chest.

He died at the scene.

His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Damron was taken into custody at the scene and held for investigation.

She was charged November 21.

A Booneville Municipal Judge ordered her held without bond.

The investigation is still open.

