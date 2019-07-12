Counties prepare for possible flooding

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rains in February left parts of Calhoun County underwater.

Now with Tropical Storm Barry possibly bringing more rain to the area, people are watching the skies.

It’s a waiting game in Calhoun County.

EMA Director Randy Skinner has been keeping a close eye on Barry and preparing for the worst.

High water, displaced residents, washed-out roads. Back in February parts of Calhoun County experienced it all.

Now roads are dry but with uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Barry emergency manager Randy Skinner said he’s getting ready for a repeat.

“We always plan for the worst we are pre-staging sandbags at this time in the areas that were affected in the February storms around Jimmy Beckley area. Right now we have 2000 pre-staged already filled we also have another load that is coming in empty sandbags, but we are securing sand to put in those bags and have it ready if we need it,” said Skinner.

Skinner said heavy rains could cause lasting impacts.

“When the flood happened in February, Grenada Lake was currently at its lowest stage and those four days in February when we had our flood the last time the lake itself rose 23 to 24 feet. So this time, there’s nowhere for the water to go because Grenada is already filled to 12 foot above summer pool, so if we get another 11 to 12 inches there’s nowhere for the water to go, so it’s going to hold longer,” said Skinner.

He encouraged residents to have a plan in place, stay weather aware, and keep an eye on water levels.

“We are trying to get the word out now basically if you see the water rising, please do not stay find a place to go then because after it starts rising it’ll be too late,” said Skinner.

Skinner said Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is on standby if water rescues are needed.