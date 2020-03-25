County leaders enact curfew in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Board of Supervisors in Chickasaw County put a curfew in place for county residents.

The curfew is from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day until further notice.

Supervisors are also urging people to follow guidelines released by the CDC including social distancing, groups no larger than ten, and traveling only for urgent needs.

The county asks all businesses and industries to work to make sure their employees and customers stay healthy.

On March 17, the county declared a state of emergency.