County responds to Columbus tax collection concerns

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The back and forth between Columbus and Lowndes County leaders over a fee increase to collect taxes continues.

County attorney Tim Hudson sent Mayor Robert Smith a letter, reiterating the change in the amount.

Hudson also stated if the parties cannot reach an agreement, the county will oppose the automatic renewal of the current Interlocal Agreement.

Now, the city has more questions about the automatic renewal and how the county can automatically make a fee rate change.

Earlier this week, county supervisors voted to increase a fee that is charged to Columbus for collecting taxes inside the city limits.

The price tag would go from $120,000 to $200,000 a year.