CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of Chickasaw county may need to plan to take an alternate route for a few weeks.

County road 405 in Thorn will be closed for maintenance for the next four to six weeks.

Road crews will be repairing a bridge east of Thorn Grocery.

Alternate routes can be found on county roads 43, 20, and 424, and highway eight.