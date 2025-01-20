Couple accused of abusing an infant in Monroe Co.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County couple have been accused of harming their infant child.

35-year-old Ivan Ware and 22-year-old Tonya Plunkett, both of Aberdeen, were charged with child abuse and serious bodily harm.

Amory police say the child was less than a year old.

While the specific injuries were not given, the child has been released from the hospital.

The baby is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The bond for Ware and Plunkett was set at $100,000 each.

