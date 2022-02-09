Court hearing finds compromise with hospital and family grasping for chance at life

TUPELO/LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A court hearing today finds a compromise with a hospital and a family grasping for a chance at life.

The patient had been on a ventilator for almost two weeks and the family wanted North Mississippi Health Services to give the patient ivermectin, but the hospital would not do.

So, the family sued. Before the judge issued a ruling the two sides reached a compromise.

It would have allowed the family to move the patient to another hospital that would administer the ivermectin if the patient was stable.

Ivermectin is the controversial drug some believe can be used to treat COVID-19. It is not FDA-approved.

WCBI spoke with the patient’s attorney and family this morning.

The patient’s attorney confirmed this afternoon that the Lowndes County patient passed away.