Local courts feeling impact of coronavirus

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact in Mississippi courtrooms.

District One Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens said the coronavirus has led to drastic changes.

“Normally, when we conduct court, there may be anywhere from 20 people to 150 people in our courtroom on a given day, and that’s just not safe anymore,” explained Judge Stevens.

The justice system cannot stop. People are also constitutionally guaranteed the right to a fair and speedy trial.

This is why extra safety measures have been taken in Monroe County courts to make sure cases were filed and heard.

There are now Plexiglas safety barriers to protect staff and the public in Justice Court offices.

Some cases, like traffic violations, were continued, but for others, time was of the essence.

“We are making special accommodations for cases involving domestic violence, or emergency protective orders, because we know those cases just can’t wait, so we’re coming in; even if it ‘s on days we don’t have court scheduled to make sure those people aren’t pushed back at all and they have immediate access to the courts and a judge,” Stevens said.

Another change can be seen in the courtroom.

Instead of approaching the bench — parties, or their attorneys, can ask questions, or sign papers, at a table. It reduces person to person contact while allowing the court to continue to operate.

“We are working with Justice Courts all across the state, and our clerks are as well, to find new ways for us to safely meet with these people so their cases are heard and they’re not unduly delayed in any way by having their case heard or presented before a judge,” said Judge Stevens.

Stevens also has weekly Zoom conference calls with judges from across the state, where ideas were exchanged and suggestions made to help courts operate as smoothly as possible during these unique times.

Judge Stevens is also an attorney based in Monroe County.