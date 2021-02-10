COVID-19 case numbers are under 1,000 today

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decrease in Mississippi.

However, the state department of health is reporting 784 new cases and 25 deaths.

690 people are hospitalized with confirmed symptoms.

195 of those patients are in ICU.

There are more than 100 open ICU beds in the state.

Columbus and West Point have three each and there are four in Tupelo.

Based on population, Yalobusha and Union Counties are in the state’s top ten categories of most new cases.

Lee County has the most new cases in the area with 14 and Lowndes has 10.