JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases continue to soar above the 1,000 mark in Mississippi.

The state department of health is reporting 1,485 new cases today and one death.

More than 128,000 Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are 20 thousand 717 presumed active cases in the state.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 66.

Lafayette County has 52. Lowndes is reporting 34.

Monroe and Oktibbeha both have 29 new cases.