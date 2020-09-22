COVID-19 cases numbers and deaths climb upward

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths take a sharp increase Tuesday.

State health officials are reporting 465 new cases, along with 36 deaths.

621 people remain in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

162 of those patients are in I.C.U.

Lowndes County is reporting the most new cases in our area with 28. Lafayette has 24, Lee 23, and Clay is reporting 20.

More than 85,000 Mississippians are presumed recovered in the state.

This means, right now, are a little more than 5,400 presumed active cases.