JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID-19 related hospital numbers continue to improve across Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 505 new coronavirus cases today, along with 28 deaths.

Fatalities were reported in Lee, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Yalobusha counties.

667 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms, which is down from yesterday’s 680.

There are 177 people in I.C.U. and less than one hundred people requiring a ventilator.