COVID-19 numbers rise above 1,000 again on Wednesday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – As expected, COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi increase today.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,092 cases and 16 deaths.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise.

1,041 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

224 of those patients are in I.C.U.

The latest numbers from the health department and OCH Regional Medical Center’s websites show no I.C.U. beds in the Golden Triangle.

Lee County is reporting the most new cases today with 34.

Union has 30, Winston has 25, Chickasaw has 17, and Oktibbeha has 16.

In west Alabama, Lamar County has 17 new cases and Pickens has 18.