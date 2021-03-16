COVID-19 vaccinations canceled for all drive through sites on March 17th

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you planned to get a COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow at any of the 24 state-run drive-thru sites that appointment is now canceled due to potential severe weather conditions.

In a press conference earlier today, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced all drive-thru appointments for tomorrow will be rescheduled for a later date.

This requires no action on your part, those that booked an appointment for this Wednesday will receive an email with their new appointment date and time.

Dobbs says the state is also working to bring the vaccine closer to you.

He says the department of health is considering work site vaccinations as well as school vaccination sites.

Some Mississippians say they will be more likely to get the vaccine if it comes from their personal doctor.

Distrust is an issue state health officials face every day.

Just last week 38 percent of all vaccinations went to black Mississippians.

Dobbs credits these numbers to black faith leaders stepping up and supporting the vaccine, as well as black community leaders speaking on the issue as well.