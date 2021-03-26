COVID-19 Week in Review: Case numbers and deaths continue to drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to drop.

Since Monday, 1,373 new cases reported in the state.

There were more than 1,500 last week.

42 additional deaths were reported this week, with some of those occurring earlier this year.

The average number of hospitalizations is 253, which is also lower than last week.

Based on population, Tishomingo and Yalobusha counties end the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

More than 290 thousand Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are just over 66 hundred presumed active cases in the state.