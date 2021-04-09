COVID-19 Weekly: Case numbers and hospitalizations continue to drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to drop in Mississippi, along with hospitalizations.
Since Monday, one thousand six new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, and 31 deaths.
Last week there were more cases and deaths reported, with some of those occurring earlier this year.
More than seven thousand Mississippians have died from COVID-19.
Currently, there are 172 people hospitalized with the virus. 62 of those patients are in ICU.
The state has not seen numbers this low since last April.
Based on population, Yalobusha, Lafayette, Chickasaw, and Union counties end the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.
More than 295 thousand Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.
This means there are just over 44 hundred presumed active cases in the state.
